Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 24, 2023 : JNJ, DHR, VZ, RTX, UNP, LMT, GE, MMM, TRV, HAL, PCAR, DHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 8.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 7.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 19.82 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 3.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 18.19 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.41. This value represents a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 16.44 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 20.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 30.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.50. This value represents a 32.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.84 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 86.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 28.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





