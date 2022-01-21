Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 24, 2022 : HAL, CBU, BOH, PHG, SIFY, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 26.30 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 30.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.48 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 22.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHG Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 17.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is 25.62 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 110.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 13.84 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





