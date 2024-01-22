Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 23, 2024 : JNJ, PG, VZ, GE, RTX, LMT, MMM, DHI, PCAR, HAL, ERIC, SYF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 3.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.33 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 6.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 23.02 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 10.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 27.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 48.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 1.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.26. This value represents a 6.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 1.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 11.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 17.32 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 23.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 7.22 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.