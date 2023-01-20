Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 23, 2023 : BKR, SYF, BOH, BMRC, MNSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 64.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 32.78 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 24.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 5.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 6.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 13.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 19.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 10.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNSB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNSB is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





