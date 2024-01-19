Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 22, 2024 : FTI, BOH, MNSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 340.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTI is 42.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 40.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 15.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 24.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNSB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNSB is 6.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





