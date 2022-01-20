Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 21, 2022 : SLB, INFO, HBAN, ALLY, FHB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 77.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 49.70.



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 16.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INFO is 43.65 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 25.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 6.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FHB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





