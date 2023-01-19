Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 20, 2023 : SLB, STT, RF, HBAN, ERIC, ALLY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 68.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 26.57 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 47.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HBAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 51.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ALLY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -35.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 4.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.





