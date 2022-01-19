Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 20, 2022 : UNP, TRV, FITB, NTRS, KEY, RF, MTB, BKR, AAL, FHN, SNV, WBS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 10.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 24.04 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.86. This value represents a 21.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 3.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 13.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 22.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 18.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 20.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 7.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 514.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 41.23 vs. an industry ratio of 51.00.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.54. This value represents a 60.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AAL is -2.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 9.34 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WBS is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





