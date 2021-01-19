Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 20, 2021 : PG, UNH, ASML, MS, USB, BK, FAST, CFG, CBSH, BOKF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/20/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 6.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 38.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 20.97 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 2.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 56.48 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 12.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 15.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 7.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 11.51 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Fastenal Company (FAST) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FAST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 34.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 8.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 17.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 6.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 27.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.





