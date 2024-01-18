Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 19, 2024 : SLB, TRV, STT, FITB, HBAN, RF, ALLY, CMA, WRLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 18.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 47.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TRV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 12.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 13.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FITB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 39.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 9.07 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 28.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 8.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 59.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 46.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 6.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 307.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 88.19%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WRLD is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





