Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 19, 2023 : PG, TFC, FAST, MTB, FITB, NTRS, KEY, CMA, CBSH, SNV, HOMB, WNS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 4.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 25.80 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 7.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 25.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.47. This value represents a 27.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 7.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 5.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTRS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 14.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 54.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 8.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 14.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 17.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 1.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 7.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WNS is 27.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





