Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 19, 2022 : UNH, BAC, PG, ASML, MS, PLD, USB, STT, FAST, CFG, CMA, CBSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 70.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 28.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 0.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 11.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 47.36 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 37.07 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 16.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 12.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 13.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 37.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 8.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 12.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 11.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





