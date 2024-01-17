Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 18, 2024 : TFC, FAST, MTB, NTRS, KEY, FHN, CBSH, HOMB, WNS, TCBI, IIIN, SIFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 32.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 31.89 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 19.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 19.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 12/29/2023 short interest update, increased 127.18% from previous report on 12/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 42.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 39.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 9.35 vs. an industry ratio of -315.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 17.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HOMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 3.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WNS is 19.91 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 12.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TCBI is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of -315.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wire and cable company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 88.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IIIN is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is 175.00 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





