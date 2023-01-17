Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : SCHW, PLD, PNC, JBHT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 27.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 21.17 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 8.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 23.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.95. This value represents a 7.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





