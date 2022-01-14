Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 18, 2022 : SCHW, GS, PNC, TFC, BK, SBNY, SI, ONB, FMBI, FBK, MBWM, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 17.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 28.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $12.10. This value represents a 0.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 6.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. This value represents a 10.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 6.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signature Bank (SBNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.94. This value represents a 20.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 46.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SI is 46.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old National Bancorp (ONB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ONB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FMBI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FMBI is 12.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 28.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 10.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 10.09 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.





