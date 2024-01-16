Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 17, 2024 : PLD, SCHW, USB, CFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 1.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 23.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 39.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 17.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 52.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





