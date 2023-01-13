Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 17, 2023 : MS, GS, CFG, SBNY, FBK, MBWM, SI, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 39.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.25. This value represents a 51.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 9.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Signature Bank (SBNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 13.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 8.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FBK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 26.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SI is 3.53 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 10.17 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





