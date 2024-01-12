Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 16, 2024 : MS, GS, PNC, FBK, APLD, MBWM, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 18.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 16.67 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 4.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 19.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 15.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters APLD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is 52.27 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 10.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 7.51 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 55.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GNTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





