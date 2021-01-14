Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 15, 2021 : JPM, WFC, C, PNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 5.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -54.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 17.92 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 36.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 71.91 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 28.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 15.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 10.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -315.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 26.12 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





