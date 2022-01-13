Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 14, 2022 : JPM, WFC, BLK, C, FRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 20.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 70.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $10.15. This value represents a 0.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 6.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 21.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





