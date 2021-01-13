Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 14, 2021 : TSM, BLK, FRC, DAL, APHA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/14/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 26.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 34.94 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $8.84. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 23.70 vs. an industry ratio of 57.00.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 9.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 28.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.41. This value represents a 241.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is -3.78 vs. an industry ratio of -62.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. APHA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APHA is -157.17 vs. an industry ratio of 55.70.





