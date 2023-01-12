Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 13, 2023 : UNH, JPM, BAC, WFC, BLK, C, BK, DAL, FRC, WIT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.17. This value represents a 15.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 22.41 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 6.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 11.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 3.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 55.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.96. This value represents a 23.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 40.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 6.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 9.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 15.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 19.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





