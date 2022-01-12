Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 13, 2022 : TSM, DAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 17.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 105.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is -9.79 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00.





