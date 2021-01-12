Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 13, 2021 : INFO, INFY, SJR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/13/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INFO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INFO is 39.30 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 31.27 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -17.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





