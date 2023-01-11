Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 12, 2023 : TSM, INFY, OGI, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 12.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 25.11 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.