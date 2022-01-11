Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 12, 2022 : INFY, SJR, JEF, WIT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 35.90 vs. an industry ratio of 47.60.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 23.50 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 26.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 6.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 32.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





