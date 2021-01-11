Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 12, 2021 : OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/12/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. OGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 56.90.





