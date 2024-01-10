Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 11, 2024 : INFY, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 26.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 14.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.