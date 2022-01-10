Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 11, 2022 : ACI, SNX, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 50.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





