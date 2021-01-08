Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 11, 2021 : CMC, AZZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/11/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 23.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 30.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -72.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 28.08 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





