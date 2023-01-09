Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 10, 2023 : ACI, SNX, BBBY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 20.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 7.25 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 3.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.96. This value represents a 684.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -0.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





