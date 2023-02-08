Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 9, 2023 : ABBV, PEP, AZN, PM, SPGI, DUK, BN, TRI, APO, HLT, TU, WTW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 6.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 10.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 7.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.38 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 21.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 33.43 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.09 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 48.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 47.72 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 36.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 32.86 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.29. This value represents a 10.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTW is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.





