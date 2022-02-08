Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 9, 2022 : CVS, CME, CDW, GSK, TRMB, BG, FOXA, ICL, ARCC, LAD, TEVA, PAG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 49.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 17.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 36.38 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 5.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 25.31 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 1.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GSK is 14.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Trimble Inc. (TRMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 3.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMB is 31.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bunge Limited (BG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 169.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BG is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOXA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 14.25 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 240.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARCC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCC is 11.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.99. This value represents a 82.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LAD is 7.50 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 9.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TEVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 3.44 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 47.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAG is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





