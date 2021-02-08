Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 9, 2021 : FIS, SPGI, DD, CNC, TDG, WLTW, INCY, MLM, CGC, MAS, IT, J

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 0.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 24.44 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 28.15 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 3.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 42.60.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 38.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 65.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 90.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 59.31 vs. an industry ratio of 39.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. This value represents a 2.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WLTW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WLTW is 19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Incyte Corporation (INCY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 28.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INCY is -62.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 27.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -286.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -85.86 vs. an industry ratio of 58.60.



Masco Corporation (MAS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MAS is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Gartner, Inc. (IT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 30.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IT is 39.83 vs. an industry ratio of 76.30.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 18.69 vs. an industry ratio of 83.80.





