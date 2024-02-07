Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 8, 2024 : AZN, SPGI, PM, COP, DUK, ICE, TRI, APO, BCE, HSY, ZBH, TROW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 23.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 3.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 19.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 12.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 40.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DUK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 17.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 22.56 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 43.39 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 27.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 3.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 47.30.



Hershey Company (HSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 2.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 34.10.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 14.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 8.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TROW and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





