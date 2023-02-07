Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 8, 2023 : CVS, UBER, ETN, CME, EMR, D, YUM, CDW, BG, TRMB, FOXA, TEVA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 9.88 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 147.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UBER had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -258.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -6.58 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 18.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 21.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 21.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 16.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 14.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 22.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 29.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 19.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bunge Limited (BG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 8.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BG is 7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trimble Inc. (TRMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 3.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMB is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 261.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 13.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TEVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





