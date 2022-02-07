Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 8, 2022 : PFE, SPGI, FISV, TRI, CNC, KKR, SYY, CARR, DD, TDG, BP, IT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 102.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 15.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 30.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FISV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 18.86 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 14.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 52.99 vs. an industry ratio of -29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 113.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 15.74 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 126.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 305.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 22.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 22.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CARR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 6.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 18.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 101.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 44.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BP p.l.c. (BP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 3833.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gartner, Inc. (IT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 54.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IT is 33.79 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





