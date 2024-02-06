Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 7, 2024 : UBER, CVS, EMR, HLT, YUM, CDW, RBLX, BAM, CG, NBIX, BG, PFGC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 48.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBER and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 186.46 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.41 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 2.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 31.91 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 6.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 23.84 vs. an industry ratio of 40.30.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RBLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -20.39 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BAM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 24.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CG is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NBIX is 65.89 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bunge Global SA (BG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BG is 6.95 vs. an industry ratio of -27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 10.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFGC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





