Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 7, 2023 : LIN, FISV, KKR, CNC, CARR, TDG, DD, BP, IT, XYL, INCY, RCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 5.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 26.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 21.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FISV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 52.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 16.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 13.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 20.04 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 39.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 35.89 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 26.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BP p.l.c. (BP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 34.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is 4.02 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



Gartner, Inc. (IT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 14.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IT is 33.69 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xylem Inc. (XYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 26.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XYL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XYL is 38.69 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Incyte Corporation (INCY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 742.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INCY is 39.44 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.37. This value represents a 71.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -29.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is -8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





