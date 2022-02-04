Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 7, 2022 : TSN, ZBH, ON, HAS, CNA, AMG, GTES, ENR, CRNC, NSSC, CRNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 0.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 12.46 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 7.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 168.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 49.10.



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 29.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HAS is 19.14 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 22.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.81. This value represents a 37.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 7.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year GTES has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GTES is 12.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 20.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENR is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of -16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 18.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is 42.49 vs. an industry ratio of 38.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NSSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 36.21 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNT is -74.67 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.





