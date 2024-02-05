Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 6, 2024 : LLY, LIN, FI, KKR, CARR, SPOT, CNC, AME, IT, CMI, GEHC, XYL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 33.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 100.70 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.50. This value represents a 10.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.85 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 12.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 19.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 31.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 27.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 20.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 94.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -85.57 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



AMTEK, Inc. (AME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 6.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AME and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AME is 26.45 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10.



Gartner, Inc. (IT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 24.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IT is 42.45 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.41. This value represents a 2.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 18.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEHC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GEHC is 19.35 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xylem Inc. (XYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XYL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XYL is 30.78 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.