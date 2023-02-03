Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 6, 2023 : IDXX, CMI, ON, TSN, CNA, NBIX, AMG, TKR, ENR, NSSC, MLAB, DSKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 63.83 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.66. This value represents a 63.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 15.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 16.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 52.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 14.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 1537.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NBIX is 59.02 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.03. This value represents a 15.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Timken Company (TKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 39.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TKR is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 29.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENR is 11.88 vs. an industry ratio of -34.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 366.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NSSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -66.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 42.07 vs. an industry ratio of 33.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 109.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MLAB is 31.25 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60.



Daseke, Inc. (DSKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 88.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DSKE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -43.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DSKE is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





