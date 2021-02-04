Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 5, 2021 : LIN, SNY, ITW, EL, REGN, AON, TT, ZBH, CAH, CBOE, BERY, HRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Linde plc (LIN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 13.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 30.96 vs. an industry ratio of -20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 18.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SNY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 5.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 30.65 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 21.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -178.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 47.36 vs. an industry ratio of -37.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $7.11. This value represents a 8.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 18.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 1.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Trane Technologies plc (TT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 34.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 33.73 vs. an industry ratio of 37.50.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 28.16 vs. an industry ratio of 57.00.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 4.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 9.35 vs. an industry ratio of 70.00.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBOE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 18.09 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 66.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BERY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 7.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRC is 17.69 vs. an industry ratio of 57.00.





