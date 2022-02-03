Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2022 : BMY, SNY, REGN, ETN, APD, AON, RCL, CBOE, BEP, ADNT, SPB, BBU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 25.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 14.24 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $18.49. This value represents a 112.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 33.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 24.42 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 17.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 27.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 29.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 23.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.70. This value represents a 26.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RCL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is -4.48 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 26.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBOE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 20.37 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 77.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEP is -87.08 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70.



Adient plc (ADNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 95.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -762.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADNT is 22.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 97.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -28.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 27.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 235.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBU is 4.65 vs. an industry ratio of 146.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.