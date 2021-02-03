Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2021 : MRK, BMY, PM, CI, BDX, APD, BAX, BCE, CMI, PH, ALXN, YUM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 12.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cigna Corporation (CI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 15.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 18.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 74.40.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 2.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 29.52 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 21.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BAX is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of 59.00.



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 10.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 18.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 7.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 20.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 2.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 21.59 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 10.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALXN is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 1.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 30.81 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





