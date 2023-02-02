Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 3, 2023 : SNY, CI, REGN, AON, LYB, ZBH, CHD, AVTR, CBOE, BEP, SAIA, BEPC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 13.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 11.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.84. This value represents a 1.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of -226.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.18. This value represents a 65.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 20.09 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 1.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 24.27 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 69.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 7.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 6.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 18.68 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 27.59 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 4.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBOE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEP is -159.33 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 1.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAIA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.27%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 21.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEPC is -65.04 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.





