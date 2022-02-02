Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 3, 2022 : LLY, MRK, HON, COP, CI, ITW, EL, BDX, ICE, BCE, PH, APTV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 8.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 30.35 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 0.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 25.54 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 1257.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 15.41 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.68. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 10.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 27.98 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 42.46 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 37.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 20.37 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 16.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 24.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.85. This value represents a 11.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Aptiv PLC (APTV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 51.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters APTV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 53.84 vs. an industry ratio of -37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.