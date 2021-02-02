Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 3, 2021 : ABBV, SPOT, BSX, HUM, EPD, BIIB, APTV, GWW, CHKP, CNHI, BIP, AVY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 28.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 34.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -89.42 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 32.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 34.24 vs. an industry ratio of 57.40.



Humana Inc. (HUM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.35. This value represents a 203.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 20.35 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 29 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 41.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 8.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Aptiv PLC (APTV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 14.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APTV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 77.96 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 2.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 22.71 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 2.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHKP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 21.98 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -185.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNHI is 100.92 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 1342.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIP is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The office supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 25.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVY is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





