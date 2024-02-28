Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 29, 2024 : TD, NTES, CNQ, CM, ARGX, BBY, HRL, CELH, EVRG, BBWI, BUD, XRAY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 13.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 84.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 53.20.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 12.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.23. This value represents a 75.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARGX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is -83.75 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 3.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 63.30.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 19.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 1500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CELH and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CELH is 90.03 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EVRG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 14.02 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 0.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 15.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 22.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BUD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BUD is 21.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 6.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XRAY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.





