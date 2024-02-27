Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 28, 2024 : RY, TJX, BIDU, VST, VTRS, FWONK, BLD, EME, NRG, APG, DCI, IEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 8.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 25.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 30.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIDU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 56.30.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 179.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTRS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 4.51 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 99.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FWONK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 83.20 vs. an industry ratio of -22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TopBuild Corp. (BLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.60. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLD is 20.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 33.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EME is 22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 42.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 9.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



APi Group Corporation (APG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 19.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APG is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 20.83 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 128.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is -16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.





